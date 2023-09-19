Illinois releases 2023-24 Big Ten schedule

Following another year with a first-weekend exit in the NCAA tournament, Illinois has just announced its conference schedule for the 2023-24 campaign — completing the full schedule.

It’ll open up conference play in Piscataway against Rutgers Dec. 2 — the only Big Ten game that’ll be played before the new year.

The first of two matchups with Northwestern Jan. 2 (this one at home) will then resume and get the ball rolling in Big Ten play. Along with Northwestern, Illinois will see Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers both home and away.

Only making trips to Champaign will be Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Illinois will hit the road only to face Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

It's finally here. Our B1G conference schedule is complete!



The season technically tips-off in an exhibition game against Ottawa University (Illinois) Oct. 20. Game time is still TBD, but you can watch on Big Ten Plus with yours truly being on the call.