Barry Lunney still has to prove he’s the right man for the job

On this episode of the “Oskee Talk” podcast I discuss scheduling updates for men’s and women’s basketball (6:06), including a massive early-season test for Shauna Green (11:45). Later, I’m joined by TCR’s Brad Repplinger to share our cheers and jeers from football’s loss to Penn State (14:51), as well as the issues surrounding Illinois’ offensive identity (44:14) and players we hope see more from. We also preview this week’s matchup versus FAU (65:49).

