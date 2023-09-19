 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barry Lunney still has to prove he’s the right man for the job

Illinois’ defense rediscovered its identity, now it’s the offense’s turn.

By Drew Pastorek
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Virginia at Illinois Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On this episode of the “Oskee Talk” podcast I discuss scheduling updates for men’s and women’s basketball (6:06), including a massive early-season test for Shauna Green (11:45). Later, I’m joined by TCR’s Brad Repplinger to share our cheers and jeers from football’s loss to Penn State (14:51), as well as the issues surrounding Illinois’ offensive identity (44:14) and players we hope see more from. We also preview this week’s matchup versus FAU (65:49).

Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Click HERE to listen to this week’s show.

Loading comments...