Matthew Bailey out for rest of the season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini will be without the leader of their secondary for the rest of the season.

In Monday’s press conference, head coach Bret Bielema revealed that after making his brief season debut in the loss against No. 7 Penn State, sophomore safety Matthew Bailey will not return this season.

#illini HC Bret Bielema: Jordan Anderson (torn ACL) and Demetrius Hill (torn ACL) have surgery this week.



DB Matthew Bailey has shoulder damage requiring surgery and is out for the season. — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) September 18, 2023

Bailey was held out the first two games of the season with an ankle injury. After the first defensive play from scrimmage on Saturday, he came up clutching his shoulder but returned to the game a few plays later. However, another blow to his shoulder in the second quarter kept him out for good.

This sudden news leaves the Illini without a major leader in a secondary that already lacks experience. Who will step up in his absence?