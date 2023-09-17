 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois opens as big favorite vs. FAU

The Illini are expected to top the Owls.

By Stephen Cohn
Penn State v Illinois Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A lot of questions remain before Illinois takes the field Saturday afternoon vs. FAU, but Vegas think it’ll be a good day for the Illini.

Early odds on Sunday afternoon from Circa Las Vegas show Illinois as a 13-point favorite over Florida Atlantic. The over/under for the game is set at 49.5.

Illinois has one win on the season so far, a 2-point victory over Toledo, but the experts think the Illini can put up some points against the Owls.

Kickoff on Saturday from Memorial Stadium is at 2:30 p.m. on BTN.

