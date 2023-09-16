Illinois follows blocked field goal with touchdown drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Hold on a second.

With Penn State leading 13-0 and in position to add three more, preseason All-American Johnny Newton blocked the field goal to spark some energy for Illinois.

On the following drive, Luke Altmyer and the Illini offense marched down 68 yards and got on the board for the first time. Reggie Love punched it in on a five-yard run, giving the home crowd reason to cheer again.

Reggie Love would not be denied.



The RB gets @IlliniFootball on the board vs. No. 7 Penn State.



: FOX/@CFBOnFOX pic.twitter.com/GJSiUQhMQv — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 16, 2023

The Nittany Lions ended up getting another field goal and lead 16-7 at the half.