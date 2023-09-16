Matthew Bailey out for remainder of game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The bad is now becoming worse for the Illini.

While facing a 16-7 deficit in the third quarter, Illinois received news that it will be without secondary leader Matthew Bailey for the rest of the game.

In his first defensive play from scrimmage on the year, Bailey went down with an apparent injury and went to the sidelines. He returned to the game a few plays later, but going down again in the second quarter was enough to keep him out for good.

After the game, Bielema revealed that the sophomore leader is dealing with a shoulder injury.

“Matt [Bailey] had done so much to get back out there,” Bielema said. “When he injured it a second time, he couldn’t get it back to where it needed to be.”