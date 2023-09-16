How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State
Game Time: 11 a.m.
TV Channel: FOX
Online Streaming: FOXSportsGO
Odds: PSU -14.5, O/U 48
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1)
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd Season, 14-13)
Last Game: 34-23 Loss at Kansas
Gameday Reading:
No. 7 Penn State (2-0)
Head Coach: James Franklin (10th season, 80-36)
Last Game: 63-7 win vs. Delaware
Gameday Reading:
What Happened the Last Time They Played?
Oct. 23, 2021: Illinois 20, Penn State 18 (9 OT)
No college football game in FBS history had ever gone eight overtimes.
This one went nine, and Illinois emerged victorious.
In front of a national audience at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., the Illini went back-and-forth with Penn State with the Illini coming out on top, 20-18. The victory Illinois’ first road win over an AP Top-10 squad as an unranked team since 2007 against Ohio State.
