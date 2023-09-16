How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State

Game Time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FOXSportsGO

Odds: PSU -14.5, O/U 48

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1)

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd Season, 14-13)

Last Game: 34-23 Loss at Kansas

No. 7 Penn State (2-0)

Head Coach: James Franklin (10th season, 80-36)

Last Game: 63-7 win vs. Delaware

What Happened the Last Time They Played?

No college football game in FBS history had ever gone eight overtimes.

This one went nine, and Illinois emerged victorious.

In front of a national audience at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., the Illini went back-and-forth with Penn State with the Illini coming out on top, 20-18. The victory Illinois’ first road win over an AP Top-10 squad as an unranked team since 2007 against Ohio State.