 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Get good grades, and Ayo Dosunmu may give you Bulls tickets

Ayo being Ayo.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

No shock here.

Illinois legend Ayo Dosunmu is giving back to kids in his hometown of Chicago this season.

The Bulls’ third-year guard will give free tickets to games to students at Beasley Academic Center who make the honor roll.

Dosunmu attended Beasley from third through eighth grade.

“This is where I pretty much grew up and had a lot of fun, so it means a lot for me to come back and give back to the school,” Dosunmu said in an interview on the Bulls Community page on X.

He signed a three-year, $21 million contract to stay with the Bulls earlier this offseason.

Loading comments...