Get good grades, and Ayo Dosunmu may give you Bulls tickets

No shock here.

Illinois legend Ayo Dosunmu is giving back to kids in his hometown of Chicago this season.

The Bulls’ third-year guard will give free tickets to games to students at Beasley Academic Center who make the honor roll.

Introducing Ayo's Scholars! @AyoDos_11 returned to his elementary school to announce the start of Ayo's Scholars, a program rewarding all students at the school who make the honor roll to receive free tickets to see a Bulls game.



Good luck to everyone back at school!

Dosunmu attended Beasley from third through eighth grade.

“This is where I pretty much grew up and had a lot of fun, so it means a lot for me to come back and give back to the school,” Dosunmu said in an interview on the Bulls Community page on X.

He signed a three-year, $21 million contract to stay with the Bulls earlier this offseason.