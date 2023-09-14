Illinois Basketball makes slight change to schedule

Get the markers out; Illinois is making a slight change to its non-conference schedule.
The Illini announced Wednesday that the game against Colgate will be Sunday, Dec. 17 at State Farm Center. It was originally planned for Nov. 27.
Date change!— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) September 13, 2023
Our non-conference matchup vs. Colgate will now be played on Sunday, December 17, at State Farm Center.#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/C0nsE1HWjp
This means Illinois will have a longer break between its Nov. 24 showdown with Western Illinois, and clash with Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5.
Your 2023 non-conference schedule.— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 17, 2023
Get your season tickets now: https://t.co/2EGcQF3ab2#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/VmGYmpGK3r
We can likely expect a Big Ten game or two in that hole, so whatever the reason is, this probably ends up spacing out the schedule a little better.
You can find the whole schedule we know so far here.
