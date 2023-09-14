Illinois Basketball makes slight change to schedule

Get the markers out; Illinois is making a slight change to its non-conference schedule.

The Illini announced Wednesday that the game against Colgate will be Sunday, Dec. 17 at State Farm Center. It was originally planned for Nov. 27.

Date change!



Our non-conference matchup vs. Colgate will now be played on Sunday, December 17, at State Farm Center.#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/C0nsE1HWjp — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) September 13, 2023

This means Illinois will have a longer break between its Nov. 24 showdown with Western Illinois, and clash with Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5.

We can likely expect a Big Ten game or two in that hole, so whatever the reason is, this probably ends up spacing out the schedule a little better.

