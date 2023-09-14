 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illinois Basketball makes slight change to schedule

The Raiders are coming on a different day.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
Illinois v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Get the markers out; Illinois is making a slight change to its non-conference schedule.

The Illini announced Wednesday that the game against Colgate will be Sunday, Dec. 17 at State Farm Center. It was originally planned for Nov. 27.

This means Illinois will have a longer break between its Nov. 24 showdown with Western Illinois, and clash with Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5.

We can likely expect a Big Ten game or two in that hole, so whatever the reason is, this probably ends up spacing out the schedule a little better.

You can find the whole schedule we know so far here.

Loading comments...