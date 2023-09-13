Illinois women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

Ahead of a year with growing expectations, Illinois on Wednesday released its non-conference schedule.

Shauna Green’s second season will include several high-profile games, including a matchup with Notre Dame on national TV.

Illinois will also head to Marquette for a true road game in Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles are coming off a NCAA Tournament appearance.

Illinois’ season starts Tuesday, Nov. 7 against Morehead State at State Farm Center.

The annual Braggin’ Rights game is set for Dec. 17 in Champaign.

Illinois’ Big Ten schedule will be released closer to the season. You can find the most up-to-date schedule on the Illini’s website.