REPORT: Brad Underwood scouting 4-star guard in California

Brad Underwood is on the road this week in California scouting potentially his next great point guard.

According to Adam Zagoria, BU was at Prolific Prep on Tuesday to see 2024 4-star guard Mikey Lewis.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood and an asst and an LSU asst are in today at @ProlificPrep for 2024 @MikeyLewis05



He has a top 6 of:



Illinois

LSU

St. Mary's

San Diego State

Ole Miss

Kansas https://t.co/o4pmE7W1hj — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 12, 2023

Illinois is in the top 6 for Lewis and has already secured a visit. Kansas and a host of SEC schools are also in the mix.

According to Rivals, Chester Frazier has been in on the recruitment.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard has good ball-handling skills and is expected to be a good shooter. He’s from Nevada, but playing high school ball in Napa.

Illinois still has open spots for the ‘24 class, and with the transfer portal it’s all up in the air every year now, so it’s all about securing as much talent as possible. Lewis would be a good fit for a transition year in the wake of TSJ’s and Coleman Hawkins’ departures after the 2023-24 season.