Illinois to play non-conference game on national TV

The Illinois Fighting Illini were one of the best feel-good stories in college sports last season. Head coach Shauna Green helped orchestrate a 15-win turnaround in her first year in Champaign, and Illinois reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.

Anticipation — and expectation — for the upcoming season is building, and Illinois announced a MASSIVE non-conference game on Tuesday.

The Illini will go head-to-head with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Saturday, Nov. 18th, in our nation’s capitol.

The first piece of our schedule is here!



We’re excited to head to Washington, D.C., to face Notre Dame in the Citi Shamrock Classic!#Illini | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/uKp9bCNcaj — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) September 12, 2023

According to FightingIllini.com, the game will be televised live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Illinois competing in a game of this magnitude — on national TV, no less — would’ve been unfathomable even 12 months ago. What a long way we’ve come.

The Fighting Irish finished last season 27-6, losing to the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16. Notre Dame is 1-4 all-time against Illinois, with the two programs last meeting in 1999.