 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illinois to play non-conference game on national TV

A big audience for Shauna Green’s program.

By Drew Pastorek
/ new
The Champaign Room

The Illinois Fighting Illini were one of the best feel-good stories in college sports last season. Head coach Shauna Green helped orchestrate a 15-win turnaround in her first year in Champaign, and Illinois reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.

Anticipation — and expectation — for the upcoming season is building, and Illinois announced a MASSIVE non-conference game on Tuesday.

The Illini will go head-to-head with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Saturday, Nov. 18th, in our nation’s capitol.

According to FightingIllini.com, the game will be televised live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Illinois competing in a game of this magnitude — on national TV, no less — would’ve been unfathomable even 12 months ago. What a long way we’ve come.

The Fighting Irish finished last season 27-6, losing to the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16. Notre Dame is 1-4 all-time against Illinois, with the two programs last meeting in 1999.

Loading comments...