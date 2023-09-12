Illinois to play non-conference game on national TV

The Illinois Fighting Illini were one of the best feel-good stories in college sports last season. Head coach Shauna Green helped orchestrate a 15-win turnaround in her first year in Champaign, and Illinois reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.
Anticipation — and expectation — for the upcoming season is building, and Illinois announced a MASSIVE non-conference game on Tuesday.
The Illini will go head-to-head with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Saturday, Nov. 18th, in our nation’s capitol.
The first piece of our schedule is here!— Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) September 12, 2023
We’re excited to head to Washington, D.C., to face Notre Dame in the Citi Shamrock Classic!#Illini | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/uKp9bCNcaj
According to FightingIllini.com, the game will be televised live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Illinois competing in a game of this magnitude — on national TV, no less — would’ve been unfathomable even 12 months ago. What a long way we’ve come.
The Fighting Irish finished last season 27-6, losing to the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16. Notre Dame is 1-4 all-time against Illinois, with the two programs last meeting in 1999.
