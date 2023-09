On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast I highlight the Illini of the Week (2:12) and review the glum history of Illinois football road openers (8:31). I also hand out cheers and jeers from Friday night’s game (21:55), call out fans who tell other fans how to be fans (42:39), and refuse to quit on Illinois’ B1G West hopes (55:05).

