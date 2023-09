Illinois won’t host Big Noon Kickoff this Saturday, but the Illini will be heavy underdogs.

Opening lines Sunday afternoon favored Penn State by 15.5 points.

The undefeated Nittany Lions and the Illini will kick off on Fox at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Penn State rolled its first two opponents this season, while the Illini were a last-second miss against Toledo from starting 0-2 in non-conference play.