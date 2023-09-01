How to Watch Illinois vs. Toledo: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (0-0) vs. Toledo (0-0)

Game Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online streaming: FoxSportsGO

Odds: ILL -9.5, O/U 46

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (13-12, 3nd season)

2022 record: 8-5 (Lost In ReliaQuest Bowl)

Gameday Reading:

Toledo Rockets

Head Coach: Jason Candle (46-27, 7th season)

2022 record: 9-5 (5-3 MAC)

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?

They have never played!

What about Illinois’ bowl game? Remember that?

TAMPA, Fla. — Unusual setting, but a usual type of game for Illinois.

In its first bowl appearance since the 2019 loss in the Redbox Bowl to Cal, Illini nation showed out to Raymond James Stadium on Monday afternoon, giving the Illini an unexpected neutral field advantage.

A good ol’ fashioned slugfest was certainly not what we expected to see in the ReliaQuest Bowl against a team known for its offensive outbursts — but Illinois was able to play its type of game against SEC foe Mississippi State.

Although, after being up 7-3 at halftime in what seemed to become the Illini’s game to lose, they only scored three additional points which was not enough to get the win.

The Bulldogs — after previously scoring the only touchdown in the half to this point — were able to hit a last-second field goal to make it 13-10. Everyone expected that to be the final score until the Bulldogs would extended the lead on a walk-off touchdown from an errant Illini pitch back to end up winning, 19-10.