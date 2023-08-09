Illinois wins second Spanish exhibition by a LOT

After needing a late comeback to win its first exhibition contest in Spain, Illinois made things a bit easier in its second game on Wednesday.

The Illini beat the Valencia International Basketball Academy, 105-60.

This game was actually broadcast in a free online livestream, which I am going to admit I did not watch.

Leading the Illini in points was senior Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 25 points in just 15 minutes of action. He made 10 of his 14 shots and had two three-pointers, which is all a welcome sight for Illinois fans hoping for him to take another step forward with his offense this season.

Freshman Amani Hansberry also had an impressive outing, scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Assistant coach Geoff Alexander led the Illini on Wednesday. A different assistant is taking the helm each game during the trip.

Illinois has one more game in Spain when it takes on the Barcelona All-Stars on Friday. No word yet on if that game will be streamed online.