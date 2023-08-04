Illinois’ history against Oregon & Washington

Ready or not, they’re coming.

You may not like, but the Big Ten will be an 18-team league in 2024 when Oregon and Washington join the conference.

The Illini don’t have a deep history against either program, but here’s where it stands in the two major sports: football and men’s basketball.

FOOTBALL

Illinois vs. Oregon

Not a deep history there, with just three total matchups, with the Ducks leading the series 2-1.

The teams played a home and home in 1993 and 1995, with Oregon winning each matchup by fewer than 6 points.

Illinois vs. Washington

A lot of history actually here, with 11 all-time matchups. The Huskies have won seven of them.

Most memorably would be the 1964 Rose Bowl, where the Illini won 17-7.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Illinois vs. Oregon

Illinois leads the all-time series 4-2. They have never played a game in Champaign.

The Illini have lost the two most recent games, a pair of December matchups in 2013 and 2014 during the John Groce era.

Illinois vs. Washington

Illinois trails the all-time series 4-2. Three of those matchups came in Seattle over a four day stretch in late December 1927 (remember those games??).

Only one of them have happened in the past 30 years, with the Illini losing to Washington in the NCAA Tournament, 67-64.