Giants re-sign Tommy DeVito to practice squad

Big Time Tommy is getting second life in the NFL.

After an impressive preseason with the Giants, New York re-signed former Illini gunslinger Tommy DeVito to its practice squad on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero.

The undrafted rookie signed with the Giants in the spring, and it looked like he would be competitive for a roster spot out of preseason. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

After three years at Syracuse, DeVito, now 24, transferred to Illinois and led its run-heavy offense to the program’s first winning record and Top-25 ranking since 2011. Although most of the spotlight was on the nation’s leading rusher Chase Brown and best scoring defense, DeVito had the best season of his college career.

The Giants will be getting a key attribute from the Illini signal caller that every professional quarterback needs: consistent efficiency. In 2022, he was one of the most efficient QBs in the country, ranking fourth in completion percentage (69.6%).

The run-heavy scheme prevented him from consistently racking up big numbers, but DeVito still threw for 2,650 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season. He also added six rushing touchdowns, three of which came at Wisconsin.

His biggest highlight of the season included 332 passing yards and 3 TDs in only three quarters against Chattanooga, with his most efficient performance coming at Nebraska, where he completed 20-of-22 passes for 179 yards and 2 TDs. These types of numbers with efficiency hadn’t been seen from an Illinois QB for quite some time.