On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast, TCR’s Pleas Honeywood joins me to discuss Illini football players to keep an eye on (7:58) and the magnitude of Illinois’ early season games (13:21). Plus, we explore the roster readying for heightened expectations (26:23), preview the Toledo Rockets (32:05) and the anticipation of Luke Altmyer (45:13).

Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Check out this week’s episode HERE.