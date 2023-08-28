Da’Monte Williams sworn in as Peoria police officer

Former Illini guard Da’Monte Williams is one of Peoria’s newest police officers.

WEEK-TV sports director Jim Mattson posted photos on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Monday of Williams at the swearing in ceremony.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood later quote-tweeted it, saying “So proud of you Monte! You were always a leader for our team, great to see you now leading in the Peoria community and making a difference in your hometown.”

Williams, the son of Illinois great Frank Williams, grew up in Peoria and played at Manual High School in the city. He spent five seasons with the Illini from 2017-22, playing in a program-record 159 games.

According to the department’s Facebook page, 16 recruit officers were sworn in Monday at the Peoria Civic Center. They will now report to the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois for 16 weeks.