Two Illini redshirt-freshmen suffer season-ending injuries

Two Illinois redshirt-freshmen won’t see the field in 2023.

Head coach Bret Bielema announced Monday that running back Jordan Anderson and linebacker Malachi Hood suffered season-ending injuries in training camp.

He said Anderson suffered a torn ACL, while Hood’s was an Achilles injury.

“From the same high school football team (Joliet Catholic), Jordan Anderson in our last scrimmage came out of a run, put his foot down, and unfortunately popped his ACL, so he’s actually in a rehab to get himself ready,” Bielema said Monday. “Malachi has already had surgery. Everything went great. We’re waiting for Jordan to get himself in a position, and then he will start his rehab process. Unfortunately for those guys, both of them redshirted last year. I was excited to get them out there this year, but obviously we’ll have to wait another year to see that play out.”

Neither player was predicted to be a starter, so the Illini are still relatively healthy at their skill positions heading into Week 1 on Saturday against Toledo.