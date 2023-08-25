Congressional group looking to preserve Illinois’ Memorial Stadium

A group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking to protect Memorial Stadium.

The Illini’s home field was among 18 venues named in a new congressional venture on Friday, called the Congressional Historic Stadium Caucus.

The bipartisan effort is being led by Reps. Garret Graves (R-La.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.).

According to Sports Illustrated, the caucus is “dedicated to supporting and upgrading the infrastructure of 18 stadiums around the country deemed to have historic value to their communities.”

The stadiums named by the caucus are some of the oldest and most famous venues in the nation, including the Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

Pretty cool that a slice of Champaign is being included, along with two other (current) Big Ten stadiums.

Here’s the list of stadiums: