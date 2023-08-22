 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Our writers reveal which Big Ten teams they dislike the most

There’s plenty of disdain and unpleasantries to go around.

By Drew Pastorek
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast I’m joined by TCR’s Pleas Honeywood to break down Illinois’ non-conference basketball schedule (2:38) and discuss how Bret Bielema has helped changed the imagery of Illini football (17:13).

We also rank our top five Big Ten teams we hate the most (28:15) and analyze another football recruiting win (81:03). We wrap up the episode with our Illini of the Week (88:33)!

