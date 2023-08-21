Luke Altmyer named Illinois’ starting QB

There wasn’t much question, but now it’s official.
Luke Altmyer will start under center when Illinois opens its season Sept. 2 against Toledo.
The transfer QB was officially named the starter Monday morning by head coach Bret Bielema.
Altmyer trasnferred to Illinois in January after two seasons at Ole Miss. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
He only attempted 54 passes at Ole Miss.
