Luke Altmyer named Illinois’ starting QB

There wasn’t much question, but now it’s official.

Luke Altmyer will start under center when Illinois opens its season Sept. 2 against Toledo.

The transfer QB was officially named the starter Monday morning by head coach Bret Bielema.

Altmyer trasnferred to Illinois in January after two seasons at Ole Miss. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

"I believe in my abilities and my traits and the gifts God's blessed me with"



Spoke with new #Illini starting QB Luke Altmyer 1-on-1 recently about how he fits at Illinois after transferring from Ole Miss



"I'm so thankful to be in this place here where Coach B believes in me"

He only attempted 54 passes at Ole Miss.