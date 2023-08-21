 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luke Altmyer named Illinois’ starting QB

It’s Luke’s time to shine.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia Tech

There wasn’t much question, but now it’s official.

Luke Altmyer will start under center when Illinois opens its season Sept. 2 against Toledo.

The transfer QB was officially named the starter Monday morning by head coach Bret Bielema.

Altmyer trasnferred to Illinois in January after two seasons at Ole Miss. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

He only attempted 54 passes at Ole Miss.

