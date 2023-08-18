Illinois to host Bill Self, Kansas in charity exhibition

How about this?

Illinois will host Bill Self and Kansas this October in a charity exhibition benefitting the victims and survivors of the Hawaii wildfires.

The game is set for 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 at State Farm Center. It will be televised on BTN.

Illinois said money raised from the game will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

Caught up with an old friend today



To contribute to the ongoing relief efforts in Maui, Illinois and Kansas will play a charity exhibition game October 29 at State Farm Center.

“We both felt this would be a great way for our programs to create awareness to help this cause,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self in a statement.

The game will not be part of Illinois’ season ticket package, but season ticket holders will get an opportunity to purchase tickets prior to a public sale date. Those dates have not yet been announced.

Students with season tickets will have this game included in the package, officials said.

Self famously coached the Illini from 2000-03 before leaving for Kansas. Underwood and him have also had a rivalry from BU’s time at Kansas State.

Kansas is widely expected to be the No. 1 team entering the season and a favorite to win the national championship, which would be Self’s third at KU.