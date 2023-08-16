Illinois Basketball releases non-conference schedule

Let the countdown begin.

Illinois released its full non-conference schedule Wednesday night.

It includes 11 games (plus an exhibition against Ottawa) — eight of which are at State Farm Center.

The season will open Monday, Nov. 6 against Eastern Illinois. The Illini have a tuneup against Oakland later that week before a top-10 matchup with Marquette in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 14.

Four more winnable games after that before a challenging stretch away from Champaign against FAU (in MSG), Tennessee and Mizzou. We can expect a pair of Big Ten games in this stretch as well (in early December).

Non-conference play wraps up against 2023 NCAA Tournament Cinderella FDU.

So 11 games in total. How many does Illinois win? Let us know in the comments!