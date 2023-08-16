Illinois Basketball releases non-conference schedule

Let the countdown begin.
Illinois released its full non-conference schedule Wednesday night.
Your 2023 non-conference schedule.— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 17, 2023
Get your season tickets now: https://t.co/2EGcQF3ab2#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/VmGYmpGK3r
It includes 11 games (plus an exhibition against Ottawa) — eight of which are at State Farm Center.
The season will open Monday, Nov. 6 against Eastern Illinois. The Illini have a tuneup against Oakland later that week before a top-10 matchup with Marquette in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 14.
Four more winnable games after that before a challenging stretch away from Champaign against FAU (in MSG), Tennessee and Mizzou. We can expect a pair of Big Ten games in this stretch as well (in early December).
Non-conference play wraps up against 2023 NCAA Tournament Cinderella FDU.
So 11 games in total. How many does Illinois win? Let us know in the comments!
Loading comments...