The hype is real for Illinois’ Newton & Randolph

Two weeks from kickoff, and the hype is really real for Illinois’ dynamic duo on the defensive line.

Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton were named to a watch list on Tuesday for the second day in a row.

On Monday it was the Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player. On Tuesday it was the Lombardi Award, presented to the most outstanding lineman.

Any Illini fan who has been watching the last couple of years already knows how good these guys are. Newton was named this month to Athlon’s Preseason All-America First Team, while Randolph was named to Athlon’s Third Team.

Illinois is just one of 10 schools with multiple players listed on the Badnarik Award watch list, joining the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.