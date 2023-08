On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast, TCR’s Pleas Honeywood joins me to give his thoughts on B1G realignment and expansion (4:11). We also discuss football’s most challenging games (26:05) and storylines from the first team scrimmage (40:37). We wrap up by reviewing some troubling trends following men’s basketball’s tour of Spain (48:42).

