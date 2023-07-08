4-star RB Ca’Lil Valentine commits to Illinois

Bret Bielema is feeling the love this weekend.

Four-star running back Ca’Lil Valentine announced his commitment to Illinois on Saturday in an Instagram Live.

At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Valentine is from Chandler, Arizona and the 30th-best halfback in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports.

This is a big catch for Bielema & Co., with Valentine having offers from a host of Power Five programs, including Arizona, Michigan State and Nebraska. His two finalists were Illinois and Utah.

Valentine had 20 total touchdowns last year as a junior and rushed for more than 1,300 yards.