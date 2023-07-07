Tailgating in Grange Grove? You’ll need a reservation

Ahead of the most highly anticipated Illini football season in at least a decade, the athletic department is making some changes.

This season in Grange Grove, if you want to tailgate, DIA says you’ll need a reservation.

Officials said Thursday that fans will be required to reserve tailgate spaces in advance, and if you no-show, you may not be able to tailgate in the future.

The tailgating reservations will be free, so this is just an orderly way to make sure that everything is kosher.

Grange Grove opened during the 2015 season.

You can reserve a tailgate for the upcoming season here.