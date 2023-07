On this edition of the Oskee Talk podcast, TCR’s Pleas Honeywood joins the show to talk about reaction to last week’s episode & our “All-Time Illini Starting Five” (2:25) and to review the first half of 2023 when it comes to Illinois athletics (30:03). We wrap up the episode by discussing the recent ESPN layoffs and the state of sports media (43:09).

