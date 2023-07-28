Devon Witherspoon gets $20 million signing bonus with Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon’s NFL career will now start.

The former Illini cornerback signed his rookie deal on Friday with the Seahawks, becoming the final member of the 2023 NFL Draft class to do so.

And that deal includes a hefty payday — four years and $31.86 million fully guaranteed, including a $20.17 million signing bonus. The deal also has a fifth-year team option.

Spoon had been briefly holding out for the first two days of training camp as the deal got finished.

Witherspoon became Illinois’ first first-round pick since 2012, and the highest drafted Illini since 1996 when Seattle picked him No. 5 overall in April.