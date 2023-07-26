REPORT: Illinois playing Ryan Walters, Purdue in primetime

As if you needed another reason to get up for Illinois’ Sept. 30 game in West Lafayette, it will be played in primetime on NBC.

That’s according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

NBC’s B1G schedule, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, if no games flexed to different networks. All times ET



Sept 23 Maryland at Mich St 3:30 pm

Sept 30 Illinois at Purdue 7:30 pm

Oct 7 Purdue at Iowa 7:30 pm

Oct 14 Iowa at Wisconsin 3:30 pm

Oct 21 Minnesota at Iowa 3:30 pm

Oct 21… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2023

It’s just one of a dozen games NBC will air this fall as part of the league’s new broadcasting deal.

And it may be the most highly anticipated game on the Illini’s or Boilermakers’ schedule — with Purdue head coach Ryan Walters making his first appearance against his former team.

How could you not get excited about playing under the lights at Purdue! (Oh, you’re not?)

Could I interest you in Bret Bielema talking about Barbie instead?

The second question for Bret Bielema is whether he's taken his daughters to "Barbie."



"I don't really get a chance to talk a lot of Barbie, so I appreciate the question. We're kind of heavy into Mermaid mode now." — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 26, 2023

Football is just a month away.