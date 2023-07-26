 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: Illinois playing Ryan Walters, Purdue in primetime

The storylines write themselves.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
Michigan State v Purdue Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

As if you needed another reason to get up for Illinois’ Sept. 30 game in West Lafayette, it will be played in primetime on NBC.

That’s according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

It’s just one of a dozen games NBC will air this fall as part of the league’s new broadcasting deal.

And it may be the most highly anticipated game on the Illini’s or Boilermakers’ schedule — with Purdue head coach Ryan Walters making his first appearance against his former team.

How could you not get excited about playing under the lights at Purdue! (Oh, you’re not?)

Could I interest you in Bret Bielema talking about Barbie instead?

Football is just a month away.

