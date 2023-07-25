Jim Leonhard joins Illinois football coaching staff

Woah.

Seven months after being passed up for the head coach job at Wisconsin, former Badgers interim head coach and UW legend Jim Leonhard has joined the staff at Illinois.

Leonhard will spend the 2023 season as Illinois’ senior football analyst, after leading the Badgers for seven games last season, following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst.

Leonhard, considered one of college football’s brightest defensive minds, spent six seasons in Madison. That followed a 10-year NFL career.

With the Badgers, Leonard's defenses were almost always ranked among the nation’s top five in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense. Illinois’ current DC — Aaron Henry — appears to be excited about the addition.

Looking Forward to working with you Big Dawg!!! https://t.co/O3u8xi16sP — Aaron Henry (@AaronHenry7) July 25, 2023

Excited to keep bringing in new #famILLy and all of their experience to @IlliniFootball



Welcome @jimleonhard and his family to #ILL https://t.co/amJCJjdyfu — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) July 25, 2023

The best part? The move pisses off Badgers fans.

Jim Leonhard took a job at #Illinois and #Wisconsin fans are not happy about it. pic.twitter.com/vWozZrbdQp — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) July 25, 2023

Illinois hosts Wisconsin on Oct. 21 for Homecoming. Get ready.