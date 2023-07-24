Illinois unveils new football uniforms for 2023

Football must be right around the corner.

Illinois unveiled its new uniform looks Monday on Twitter.

Tight end Tip Reiman, linebacker Tarique Barnes and wideout Casey Washington served as uniform models.

The big change from last year? More stripes on the shoulders and pant legs.

Anywho, they are definitely clean, but they’re also... Syracuse.

While these new Illinois Fighting Illini football uniforms are fine, I continue to find it strange that Nike just takes old Syracuse Orange uniforms, swaps out the school logos, and sends them to Champaign. pic.twitter.com/ffqzf41xFg — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) July 24, 2023

Kickoff is Sept. 2 against Toledo. What do you think of the jerseys?