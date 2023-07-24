 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois unveils new football uniforms for 2023

The new looks are out.

By Stephen Cohn
Twitter: @IlliniFootball

Football must be right around the corner.

Illinois unveiled its new uniform looks Monday on Twitter.

Tight end Tip Reiman, linebacker Tarique Barnes and wideout Casey Washington served as uniform models.

The big change from last year? More stripes on the shoulders and pant legs.

Anywho, they are definitely clean, but they’re also... Syracuse.

Kickoff is Sept. 2 against Toledo. What do you think of the jerseys?

