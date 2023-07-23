3-star Yorkville forward Jason Jakstys commits to Illinois

Brad Underwood and the Illini now has two in-state commitments in their 2024 class.

Three-star forward Jason Jakstys announced his commitment to the Illini on Sunday, via Twitter (or X, if you’re getting ahead of the game).

Pretty simple message from him there: “Committed!!”

Jakstys is a 6-foot-10, 205-pound prospect from Yorkville, just outside of Aurora. According to 247 Sports, he’s the 47th-best PF in the 2024 class, and the 7th-best senior in the state.

He didn’t have the biggest list of offers from power conference schools; instead, it was full of mid- and low-majors. That should tell you he may be more of a project for this staff when he arrives on campus in a year, rather than a plug-and-play like some of the recent freshmen.

He joins Thornton forward Mores Johnson in the Illini’s 2024 class. Johnson is having a big summer on the AAU circuit and will likely be an immediate impact player for Illinois.

With transfers and rosters always in flux, the Illini will still be on the hunt for some guards in next year’s class.