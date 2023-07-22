Illinois heading on overseas trip to Spain

The Fighting Illini are heading to Spain.

According to the team’s official Twitter account, Illinois will leave next month for a 10-day trip to Europe, which includes three scrimmages.

Illinois will play the Madrid All Stars on Aug. 6; Valencia on Aug. 9; and Catalonia All Stars on Aug. 13. The Illini will then come back to Champaign on Aug. 14.

The Illini’s last overseas trip came in 2019, when the team visited Italy and went 3-1 in four scrimmages.

While these games won’t be televised, there will surely be some highlights shared on Twitter. It will be our first look at the new-look Illini, which are already creating a lot of headlines and buzz online.