REPORT: Bulls bringing back Ayo Dosunmu on 3-year deal

Ayo will stay in Chicago for a while.

By Stephen Cohn
Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Illinois legend Ayo Dosunmu is staying a Chicago Bull.

According to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Dosunmu is signing a 3-year, $21 million offer.

The underperforming Bulls already have a boatload of guards, and they added Jevon Carter from the Bucks when negotiations started in early July.

Dosunmu was a restricted free agent this summer.

After exceeding expectations during his rookie season in 2021-22, Dosunmu took a step back in his second year with the Bulls. Even though he played in 80 games (51 starts), he only averaged 8.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game — all nearly identical from his breakout first season. Basically, there wasn’t a step forward.

And with so many guards and shooters on this team, it doesn’t seem like Ayo will be a top 5 (or even 6) option again for the Bulls next season.

Ayo will still be 23 when the season starts in October, so there’s still a lot of time for a productive NBA career.

