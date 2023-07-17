Illinois newcomers get jersey numbers

On a Monday night in July, Illinois updated its basketball roster.

According to the team’s social media pages, the Illini newcomers have official jersey numbers, which is something to get excited about this time of year (I guess).

Here’s what we have:

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: #2

Marcus Domask: #3

Justin Harmon: #4

Quincy Guerrier: #13

Keaton Kutcher: #22

Max Williams: #25

Amani Hansberry: #35

That’s the update. What do you think of the numbers? Does one make a lot of sense? Does one just not make sense to you at all? Let us know in the comments!