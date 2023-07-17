 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illinois newcomers get jersey numbers

The roster has been updated.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 18 Continental Tire Main Event - Illinois vs UCLA Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On a Monday night in July, Illinois updated its basketball roster.

According to the team’s social media pages, the Illini newcomers have official jersey numbers, which is something to get excited about this time of year (I guess).

Here’s what we have:

  • Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: #2
  • Marcus Domask: #3
  • Justin Harmon: #4
  • Quincy Guerrier: #13
  • Keaton Kutcher: #22
  • Max Williams: #25
  • Amani Hansberry: #35

That’s the update. What do you think of the numbers? Does one make a lot of sense? Does one just not make sense to you at all? Let us know in the comments!

Loading comments...