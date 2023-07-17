Where Illinois stacks up nationally entering 2023

On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast, Pleas Honeywood & I celebrate the Illini of the Week (1:42), preview the upcoming Big Ten Football Media Days (10:29) and Illinois’ improvements on the o-line (19:30).

We also discuss Phil Steele’s preseason positional rankings (26:33) and the aftermath of Pat Fitzgerald’s firing (40:00), as well as defend the honor of Fighting Illini fans (52:11).

