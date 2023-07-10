A 4-STAR RB? All aboard the Illinois recruiting train

On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast, TCR’s Brandt Dolce & Please Honeywood join me to review the best eras of Illini athletics (2:52), break down Ca’Lil Valentine’s commitment (12:19), and discuss the Northwestern hazing allegations (20:21).

We also reflect on some of the unlikeliest Illinois football victories in recent years (36:48), and remember a landmark anniversary in sports & entertainment history (64:34).

