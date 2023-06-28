Illinois honoring 1983 Big Ten champs on Sept. 2

When the 2023 season kicks off Sept. 2, Illinois will honor the 1983 Big Ten championship squad.

The team that went to the 1984 Rose Bowl will be hosted during the Illini’s first game of the season against Toledo.

Help us celebrate the 1983 Big Ten championship and 1984 Rose Bowl team during the season opener on Sept. 2!



According to the program, the title team will be honored pregame and members of the team will sign autographs in Grange Grove before the game.

The ‘83 team went 9-0 in Big Ten play. Led by head coach Mike White, now 87 years old, they are the only team in conference history to beat all other conference schools in the same season.

Younger fans who may not know about the 1983 Illini heard about them last year, when Illinois beat Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota in the same season for the first time in 39 years.

This is the first time since 1983 that Illinois has beaten Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota in the same season.#Illini | #HTTO — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) October 15, 2022

Kickoff for the Sept. 2 game is 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.