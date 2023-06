On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast, TCR’s Pleas Honeywood & Brandt Dolce join the show again to recap the NBA Draft (6:37) and choose our all-time Illini lineups (29:22). We also re-visit the current men’s basketball roster (47:55) and recap a busy recruiting week for Illinois football (56:25).

Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Check out this week’s episode HERE.