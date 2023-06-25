Illinois adds JUCO wide receiver to 2023 class

Illinois added to its 2023 wide receiver room Sunday afternoon.

JUCO wideout Alexander Capka-Jones committed to the Illini via a tweet.

At 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, he has two years of eligibility and will join Illinois this fall.

Capka-Jones played his JUCO ball at Moorpark College in California, where he had 900 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Juco Career Complete! Thank you @raider_fball!



Finished with 62 receptions, 900 yards, and 10 TD!



First Team All Conference AND Team Offensive MVP!



6’4” 180 Lb / WR / 3.5 GPA / 3 for 2 Midyear (READY AT ANY TIME)



2 minutes of my Juco mixtape below (full highlights in bio) pic.twitter.com/C24dPUd9Or — Alexander Capka-Jones (@Alex13_j) November 27, 2022

Wide receiver was already one of Illinois’ deepest positions for the 2023 season, with veterans Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington back in the fold. But I don’t think Barry Lunney Jr. and Co. will complain about another weapon with experience at the collegiate level for Luke Altmyer to throw to.