Illinois adds JUCO wide receiver to 2023 class

Illinois added to its 2023 wide receiver room Sunday afternoon.
JUCO wideout Alexander Capka-Jones committed to the Illini via a tweet.
Answered Prayers.— Alexander Capka-Jones (@Alex13_j) June 25, 2023
COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/p6APGK8QuC
At 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, he has two years of eligibility and will join Illinois this fall.
Capka-Jones played his JUCO ball at Moorpark College in California, where he had 900 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
Juco Career Complete! Thank you @raider_fball!— Alexander Capka-Jones (@Alex13_j) November 27, 2022
Finished with 62 receptions, 900 yards, and 10 TD!
First Team All Conference AND Team Offensive MVP!
6’4” 180 Lb / WR / 3.5 GPA / 3 for 2 Midyear (READY AT ANY TIME)
2 minutes of my Juco mixtape below (full highlights in bio) pic.twitter.com/C24dPUd9Or
Wide receiver was already one of Illinois’ deepest positions for the 2023 season, with veterans Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington back in the fold. But I don’t think Barry Lunney Jr. and Co. will complain about another weapon with experience at the collegiate level for Luke Altmyer to throw to.
