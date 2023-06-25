 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illinois adds JUCO wide receiver to 2023 class

Alexander Capka-Jones is another target for the Illini.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
Twitter: @Alex13_j

Illinois added to its 2023 wide receiver room Sunday afternoon.

JUCO wideout Alexander Capka-Jones committed to the Illini via a tweet.

At 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, he has two years of eligibility and will join Illinois this fall.

Capka-Jones played his JUCO ball at Moorpark College in California, where he had 900 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Wide receiver was already one of Illinois’ deepest positions for the 2023 season, with veterans Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington back in the fold. But I don’t think Barry Lunney Jr. and Co. will complain about another weapon with experience at the collegiate level for Luke Altmyer to throw to.

Loading comments...