Transfer guard Jeremiah Williams decommits from Illinois

Less than a month after committing to Illinois, point guard Jeremiah Williams announced Friday he is reopening his recruitment.

I will be opening my recruitment 100% .. — JWILL (@jeremiah0002) June 23, 2023

Williams was mostly recently a point guard at Iowa State, although he didn’t appear in a game last season for the Cyclones as he recovers from an Achilles injury. He started his college career at Temple.

He committed to Illinois the same day the Illini missed out on highly touted transfer guard RayJ Dennis, who committed to Baylor. If Williams was healthy for this season, he would’ve needed a waiver (since he was joining his second program in as many years).

So what’s this mean? Illinois still needs a point guard and has the scholarship to do it.

Luckily for the Illini, a few names joined the portal on Friday, including West Virginia guards Joe Toussaint and Kerr Kriisa, the latter of whom previously played for Arizona. He announced his decision in the wake of Bob Huggins’ firing/resignation after last week’s DUI arrest.

Source: West Virginia's Joe Toussaint also plans to enter the transfer portal. Averaged 9.4 PPG last season. https://t.co/hPTobGRRJH — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2023

Sources: West Virginia's Kerr Kriisa plans to enter the transfer portal.



Kriisa has played the last few seasons at Arizona. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2023

Your move, Brad.