Transfer guard Jeremiah Williams decommits from Illinois

The Illini are still looking for a guard.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Basketball: Temple at Houston Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a month after committing to Illinois, point guard Jeremiah Williams announced Friday he is reopening his recruitment.

Williams was mostly recently a point guard at Iowa State, although he didn’t appear in a game last season for the Cyclones as he recovers from an Achilles injury. He started his college career at Temple.

He committed to Illinois the same day the Illini missed out on highly touted transfer guard RayJ Dennis, who committed to Baylor. If Williams was healthy for this season, he would’ve needed a waiver (since he was joining his second program in as many years).

So what’s this mean? Illinois still needs a point guard and has the scholarship to do it.

Luckily for the Illini, a few names joined the portal on Friday, including West Virginia guards Joe Toussaint and Kerr Kriisa, the latter of whom previously played for Arizona. He announced his decision in the wake of Bob Huggins’ firing/resignation after last week’s DUI arrest.

Your move, Brad.

