In-state tight end Karsen Konkel commits to Illinois

Ahead of a major recruiting weekend for Bret Bielema & Co., a big in-state pickup for the Illini.

Three-star tight end Karsen Konkel announced his commitment to Illinois on Wednesday via Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end prospect hails from down-state Pinckneyville. According to 247 Sports, he is the 18th-best prospect in Illinois in the class of 2024.

Konkel held offers from other Power Five programs, including Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Indiana.

Earlier Wednesday morning, TCR’s Pleas Honeywood wrote about the need for the Illini to find more pass-catching tight ends in the 2024 class. Konkel certainly fits the bill, and it’s just another sign that Bielema and his staff are doing what they can to lock down the state.

Here are some Konkel highlights for your lunch hour.

Illinois now has 10 commits in the 2024 class, which includes four prospects from the Land of Lincoln.