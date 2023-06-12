The Bret Bielema vs. Ryan Walters rivalry is getting real

We know Illinois and Purdue will play each other until the end of time, part of the Big Ten’s new scheduling format for when USC and UCLA join the league in 2024.

But the rivalry is getting deeper with Bret Bielema leading the Illini, and his former DC Ryan Walters at the helm of the Boilers.

And on Monday, it showed out.

The Illini picked up four commitments — FOUR COMMITMENTS — in just an awesome day on the trail. That comes on the tail of two commits on Sunday night, including one player who had previously committed to BYU and had an offer from Oklahoma.

And keeps getting better for the #famILLy #ILL — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) June 12, 2023

Here’s the rundown of those guys:

WR Tyson Griffin (Morgan Park): 3-star recruit from 247 Sports. At 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, Griffin is on the verge of being a top-10 player in Illinois in the 2024 class.

WR Carlos Orr (Tennessee): 3-star recruit from 247 Sports. At 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, Orr has offers from mostly MAC schools.

OL Zafir Stewart (Philadelphia): 3-star recruit from 247 Sports. At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, this is a big guy who could be developed into a future piece for the Illini.

Lineman Eddie Tuerk (Lyons Township): 3-star recruit from 247 Sports. At 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Tuerk is also on the verge of being a top-10 prospect in the 2024 class in Illinois. Also has a lot of big offers.

Meanwhile, Walters gained a commitment from Naperville North’s 4-star DB prospect Luke Williams.