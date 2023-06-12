Illinois lands former BYU commit LB Easton Baker

Sunday night was busy for Bret Bielema & Co.

Utah linebacker Easton Baker announced his pledge to Illinois. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Baker had previously committed to BYU and had an offer from Oklahoma.

After spending the weekend with this Defensive staff & Coach Bielema, This is definitely move for me. Thanks to everyone that helped me along the way. @BretBielema @CoachBuh @grantmorgan15 #FamILLY pic.twitter.com/Ah3KB1h7gw — EASTON BAKER (@BakerEaston) June 12, 2023

According to 247 Sports, Baker is the 107th-best linebacker in the 2024 class. He had 83 tackles and five sacks as a junior.

Victory 72-14 week 1. ✅



Defense > offense pic.twitter.com/Sslv3jjNB5 — EASTON BAKER (@BakerEaston) August 13, 2022

Earlier Sunday night, Illinois landed a commitment from Ohio defensive lineman Demetrius John.

June is expected to be a busy month for the Illini with tons of official visits on the docket in Champaign.