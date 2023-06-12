 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois lands former BYU commit LB Easton Baker

The Illini beat Oklahoma out... again!

By Stephen Cohn
@BakerEaston

Sunday night was busy for Bret Bielema & Co.

Utah linebacker Easton Baker announced his pledge to Illinois. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Baker had previously committed to BYU and had an offer from Oklahoma.

According to 247 Sports, Baker is the 107th-best linebacker in the 2024 class. He had 83 tackles and five sacks as a junior.

Earlier Sunday night, Illinois landed a commitment from Ohio defensive lineman Demetrius John.

June is expected to be a busy month for the Illini with tons of official visits on the docket in Champaign.

