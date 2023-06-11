3-star lineman Demetrius John commits to Illinois

Bret Bielema is proving he can build a defense without his stud defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

Illinois earned a commitment Sunday night from three-star lineman Demetrius John.

The Ohio native announced his decision in a tweet.

According to 247 Sports, John is the 83rd-best defensive lineman in the 2024 class. He has offers from several other Power Five programs, including West Virginia and Boston College.

John joins Angelo McCullom as the second defensive lineman hailing from Ohio in the Illini’s 2024 class.

You can never have enough D-linemen, right? And with the Illini having the Lawfirm headed for the 2024 NFL Draft, now is the time to build for the future.

Here’s some junior year highlights from John.