Illinois adds transfer PG Jeremiah Williams

Illinois still added a point guard on Thursday.

Despite missing out on highly touted transfer RayJ Dennis (who committed to Baylor), the Illini received a commitment from Iowa State guard Jeremiah Williams.

Williams hasn’t played since the 2021-22 season when he was at Temple. He transferred last season to Iowa State, but missed the entire season with an Achilles injury.

He was expected to be the Cyclones starting point guard after he averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 assists per game with the Owls.

The 6-foot-4 guard is from Chicago and played finished his high school career at Simeon. He played two years at Temple (2020-22) and then sat out last season, so he technically should have three years of eligibility (including COVID season).